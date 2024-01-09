 | Tue, Jan 09, 2024
Lawmakers express support for Israel

Kansas lawmakers returned to Topeka and quickly voted to affirm state support of Israel in their first legislative act of the session.

By

State News

January 9, 2024 - 1:43 PM

Rep. Rui Xu, D-Westwood, called for changes to a resolution about the Israel-Hamas conflict. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Putting aside taxes, looming drought and other policy issues, Kansas lawmakers voted to affirm state support of Israel in their first legislative action of the session.

Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, who carried the motion on the Senate floor Monday, referenced the anti-semitic shootings of 2014, in which three people were killed outside a Jewish community center in Overland Park, along with spikes in anti-semitic hate crimes in recent months to justify the move. 

Warren argued the state Legislature needs to defend Israel and all of the actions taken by Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. 

