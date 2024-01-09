Lawmakers express support for Israel

TOPEKA — Putting aside taxes, looming drought and other policy issues, Kansas lawmakers voted to affirm state support of Israel in their first legislative action of the session.

Sen. Kellie Warren, R-Leawood, who carried the motion on the Senate floor Monday, referenced the anti-semitic shootings of 2014, in which three people were killed outside a Jewish community center in Overland Park, along with spikes in anti-semitic hate crimes in recent months to justify the move.

Warren argued the state Legislature needs to defend Israel and all of the actions taken by Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.