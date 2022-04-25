Lawmakers return for tax, map debates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers on Monday ended a spring break with more room to cut taxes and boost state spending than they had even a few weeks ago but potentially facing another debate over political redistricting.

The Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened after a three-week hiatus to wrap up its business for the year, though state court cases involving the new political boundaries drawn by GOP lawmakers create some uncertainty over how long they’ll be in session. They have yet to finalize a more than $22 billion budget for the 12 months that begin July 1, and Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly are at odds over how to cut taxes now that the state is flush with cash.

A state court judge in Wyandotte County on Monday struck down new congressional districts as partisan gerrymandering, with an appeal to the Kansas Supreme Court expected. The state Supreme Court also is required to review legislative district lines by early June.