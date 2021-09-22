Lenient district sees high COVID rates

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The only school district in Johnson County that doesn’t require masks for all students is reporting a higher COVID-19 infection rate among students than other districts in the county, health officials said.

The Johnson County health department sent a letter to the Spring Hill district on Friday encouraging the school to review its COVID-19 policies.

All other districts in the county require masks at all grade levels. Spring Hill, in southern Johnson County, required masks only for younger students but also allowed parents to sign exemption forms without a doctor’s signature, The Kansas City Star reported.