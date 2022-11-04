Marketplace option widens for working families

Taxpayer subsidies for health insurance have been available to millions of Americans since the Affordable Care Act took effect during the Obama administration.

But not for everyone.

Some people who earned too much money to qualify for Medicaid —and too little to afford policies from their employers that covered the rest of their families — found themselves caught in what became known as the “family glitch.” The government saw those workers’ individual employer policies as affordable, even if the cost of covering a spouse and children proved wildly expensive.