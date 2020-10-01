Marshall’s actions speak volumes on virus and healthcare

Roger Marshall must be getting a whole lotta love from his campaign staff.
Cuz he’s certainly not paying them their due.
Marshall, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, provides neither health insurance for the bulk of his staff or pays payroll taxes on their wages, according to a recent story in the Kansas City Star. Instead, Marshall classifies his employees as independent contractors, who do not, as such, qualify for such benefits.
