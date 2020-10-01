Menu Search Log in

Marshall’s actions speak volumes on virus and healthcare

Roger Marshall, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, provides neither health insurance for the bulk of his staff or pays payroll taxes on their wages, according to a recent story in the Kansas City Star. Instead, he classifies his employees as independent contractors, who do not, as such, qualify for such benefits. 

By

Opinion

October 1, 2020 - 9:25 AM

Rep. Roger Marshall

Roger Marshall must be getting a whole lotta love from his campaign staff. 

Cuz he’s certainly not paying them their due. 

Marshall, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, provides neither health insurance for the bulk of his staff or pays payroll taxes on their wages, according to a recent story in the Kansas City Star. Instead, Marshall classifies his employees as independent contractors, who do not, as such, qualify for such benefits. 

Related
September 23, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
July 9, 2020
Trending