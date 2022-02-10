Megaproject incentive package heads to Kelly

TOPEKA — After concurring with a House proposal, Kansas senators sent a bill providing an incentive package to a secret company expected to invest billions of dollars in the state to the governor for final approval.

Gov. Laura Kelly is expected to sign the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act, or APEX, which looks to provide the state an advantage over the competition in Oklahoma for the site of a production plant into which the unnamed company plans to invest $4 billion. The bill provides a refundable tax credit of up to 15% to be paid back over 10 years, payroll reimbursement of up to 7.5% and a relocation incentive fund.

Estimates from nonpartisan legislative staff indicate the package would cost well over $1 billion, but an analysis by Wichita State University indicated the measure could eventually generate $2.5 billion annually in new economic activity.