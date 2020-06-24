Menu Search Log in

More Kansans seeking mail ballots

More than 104,000 Kansans have requested advance ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election, nearly three times the 54,000 requested at the same point in the last presidential election year. Fears of visiting a polling site during a pandemic are the leading factors, experts said.

By

State News

June 24, 2020 - 9:38 AM

A worker at Bizwanger Glass in Topeka making plexiglass shields to protect voters and poll workers from the coronavirus. Photo by Stephen Koranda / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

TOPEKA — Facing the prospect of standing in line at polling places amid the coronavirus pandemic, requests from Kansans for mail ballots continue to come in at a record clip.

As of June 17, more than 142,000 Kansans had filed applications for advance ballots for the Aug. 4 primary. That far exceeds the 54,000 requested at the same point in the last presidential election year.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the jump reflects worries about in-person voting, but he’s not willing to heed calls from state Democratic Party officials to switch to all-mail elections.

Related
June 24, 2020
June 1, 2020
May 6, 2020
March 27, 2020
Trending