 | Wed, Feb 08, 2023
No fooling — Bill would eliminate sales tax on food in Kansas on April 1

Advocates for the immediate removal of a state sales tax on food products spoke out again in Topeka Tuesday. The "Ax The Tax" effort began last year. The food taxes will be one away with in 2025, but the group wants that deadline moved up to April 1.

TOPEKA — Sisters of Charity coordinator Rebecca Metz says legislation to do away April 1 with the state’s portion of sales tax charged on groceries would do more than alleviate the tax burden of low- and middle-income individuals and families.

Action by the 2023 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to eliminate the state food sales tax on groceries in less than two months rather than in two years would enable ministries providing meals to food-insecure people across the state to stretch their budgets, she said. Many of these ministries don’t have the benefit of nonprofit tax status and rely on generosity of people who contribute without of a tax break.

“Please support everyday Kansans trying to meet their immediate food needs as well as helping increase the impact of various ministries working on food insecurity,” Metz said.

