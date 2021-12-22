 | Wed, Dec 22, 2021
Parsons deputy saves woman hit by train

A Labette County sheriff's deputy assisted a woman who had been hit by a train by applying a makeshift tourniquet to stem the bleeding from her leg. The actions likely saved the woman's life, authorities said.

December 22, 2021 - 9:01 AM

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are crediting a quick-thinking deputy with saving the life of a woman who was struck by a train in southeastern Kansas.

The Labette County sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Gabe Vitt was in Parsons when he heard dispatchers tell emergency crews that the woman had been hit late Sunday while on foot.

Vitt was only a couple blocks away from the crossing and arrived in time to apply a makeshift tourniquet to the woman’s partially severed leg. The post said Vitt then consoled the woman until other rescue crews arrived.

