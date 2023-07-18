Regulators OK casino proposal

The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday approved a plan by casino magnate Phil Ruffin to develop a historical horse racing facility at the former Wichita Greyhound Park.

The plan will add 1,000 historical horse racing machines at a new casino called the Golden Circle. The devices resemble slot machines and allow people to bet on replays of past horse races.

Ruffin Holdings was the sole remaining applicant after one applicant, Flint Hills Entertainment, dropped out and another, Boyd Gaming, was disqualified because it also operates the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.