 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Restrictions return in some parts of Kansas

Some counties are mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines.

August 20, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Photo by Celia Llopis Jepsen / Kansas News Service / kcur.org

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in some Kansas communities are battling a rise in COVID-19 cases by mandating masks for kids, issuing emergency orders and requiring vaccines.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Kansas has risen over the past two weeks from 605.14 new cases per day on Aug. 3 to 797.14 new cases per day on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In the Lawrence area, Douglas County leaders approved a health order Wednesday that will require children ages 2 to 12 to wear masks while in indoor public spaces. The decision followed four hours of public comment that included jeering and interruptions from a largely maskless crowd, the Lawrence Journal-World reports. 

