Senate prepares map for legislative seats

TOPEKA — The Senate Redistricting Committee plans to introduce maps for new Senate districts next week, while awaiting outcome of two lawsuits challenging the legality of a new congressional map.

Committee members met briefly Wednesday in preparation for the unveiling of Senate map proposals. The new maps will be restricted to a 5% deviation from existing boundaries for the 40 Senate seats. Any maps from the public will require a legislative sponsor.

“I just wanted to kind of get everybody together to get the ball rolling,” said Sen. Rick Wilborn, a McPherson Republican who chairs the committee. “There’s no magic map out there yet, and so we’ll be talking about that among ourselves.”