 | Fri, Feb 18, 2022
Senate prepares map for legislative seats

Kansas Lawmakers are preparing a new map that sets legislative boundaries in the state, while awaiting word on a pair of lawsuits that challenges the legality of their new congressional map.

By

State News

February 17, 2022 - 9:21 AM

Senate President Ty Masterson, left, and Sen. Rick Wilborn prepare for the start of a redistricting meeting Wednesday at the Statehouse in Topeka. Photo by SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — The Senate Redistricting Committee plans to introduce maps for new Senate districts next week, while awaiting outcome of two lawsuits challenging the legality of a new congressional map.

Committee members met briefly Wednesday in preparation for the unveiling of Senate map proposals. The new maps will be restricted to a 5% deviation from existing boundaries for the 40 Senate seats. Any maps from the public will require a legislative sponsor.

“I just wanted to kind of get everybody together to get the ball rolling,” said Sen. Rick Wilborn, a McPherson Republican who chairs the committee. “There’s no magic map out there yet, and so we’ll be talking about that among ourselves.”

