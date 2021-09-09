Spending federal COVID aid proves tricky

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is moving slowly to spend the latest round of COVID-19 aid, and one town turned down its share because city officials decided it’s not needed.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that while most state and local governments across the country saw the influx of money as an opportunity to shore up infrastructure, fight the COVID-19 pandemic and help local businesses, the 2,300-person town of Lakin turned down the $300,000 it was due to receive.

City administrator Michael Heinitz said the local economy is humming and the town has ample reserves on hand to handle any new projects that might arise.