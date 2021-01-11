Menu Search Log in

State could consider legalized marijuana

Cannabis legislation likely to get another look this year. Advocates expect to push a bill for legalized medical use.

State News

January 11, 2021 - 9:20 AM

Proponents of legalized marijuana hope to gain traction with conservative approach to legislation this year. Photo by (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — After a shortened session dashed hopes for medicinal cannabis legalization in 2020, proponents of the plant are taking a fresh approach for the upcoming legislative session.

Last year, two separate bills were filed pushing for medicinal use, but both died in committee, despite a push to consider cannabis legislation in June when lawmakers convened for a special session. One of the bills offered a more conservative cannabis policy, like that of Ohio.

This year, those pushing to pass the bill are working to create collaborative legislation that appeals to both sides of the aisle, said Daniel Shafton, a consultant for the Kansas Cannabis Business Association.

