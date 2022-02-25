State education board rejects Watson’s resignation

TOPEKA — The Kansas State Board of Education rejected the resignation Friday of the state education commissioner following evidence he said during a video conference that during his youth he tried to persuade children to fear for their safety among American Indians.

The state Board of Education reconvened after a closed executive session to unanimously approve a one-month suspension without pay of commissioner Randy Watson. Board members appointed Craig Neuenswander, the department’s deputy commissioner for fiscal and administrative affairs, to serve as acting commissioner in Watson’s absence.

Board of Education chairman Jim Porter said the board decided remarks by Watson weren’t “career ending” and the board was committed to “restorative justice.”