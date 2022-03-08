Randy Watson’s suspension should kickstarts talks

The Kansas State Board of Education in February unanimously rejected the resignation of commissioner Randy Watson, Kansas’ highest-ranking education official.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl and Rafael Garcia reported instead the board opted to suspend Watson for 30 days without pay as discipline for offensive remarks he made at a conference the previous week about Native Americans.

“This particular incident was serious and needed to be addressed, but we didn’t feel like it was career ending,” Board Chair Jim Porter said. “We believe in restorative justice. We believe that it is absolutely critical that we use this as a learning and teaching opportunity. And we felt strong that we are better able to do that under his leadership.”