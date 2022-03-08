 | Tue, Mar 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Randy Watson’s suspension should kickstarts talks

The Commissioner has apologized, which is crucial. But now the conversation on what it's like to be a Native American needs to start

By

Editorials

March 8, 2022 - 5:22 PM

Democrat Governor Laura Kelly delivers her inaugural speech is front of the steps of the Kansas State Capitol building on Jan. 14, 2019 in Topeka, Kan. Governor Kelly is presented with blankets from local native America tribes. (Mark Reinstein/Zuma Press/TNS)

The Kansas State Board of Education in February unanimously rejected the resignation of commissioner Randy Watson, Kansas’ highest-ranking education official.

The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl and Rafael Garcia reported instead the board opted to suspend Watson for 30 days without pay as discipline for offensive remarks he made at a conference the previous week about Native Americans.

“This particular incident was serious and needed to be addressed, but we didn’t feel like it was career ending,” Board Chair Jim Porter said. “We believe in restorative justice. We believe that it is absolutely critical that we use this as a learning and teaching opportunity. And we felt strong that we are better able to do that under his leadership.”

Related
February 25, 2022
February 24, 2022
May 18, 2020
October 2, 2017
Most Popular