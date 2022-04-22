State faces problems with long-term care

TOPEKA — Kansas’ shortage of nurses, aides and other personnel required to operate long-term care facilities substantially increased since 2020 to rank fourth among the most problematic states in the nation, a survey says.

The report produced by Seniorly, a company that helps families and older adults find a senior living facility, indicated 36.1% of Kansas nursing homes and assisted-living centers had a labor shortage. That was an increase of 17 percentage points from 2020 to 2022.

The state with the largest staffing obstacle was Minnesota, with 41.4% of facilities reporting shortages. That was followed by Washington at 37.9%, Maine at 37.7%, and Kansas. The four states surrounding Kansas had fewer job vacancies and facilities facing staff challenges ranged from 22.2% in Missouri to 29.1% in Colorado.