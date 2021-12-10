Kansas plans to use $57.1M in federal funds to boost pay for senior care

TOPEKA — Kansas health care entities hope a series of programs and funding opportunities will help home and community-based services rebound from a serious workforce shortage exacerbated by the pandemic.

A survey conducted monthly by the National Healthcare Safety Network showed shortages among nurses and aides in 25 to 30% of the responding long-term care sites. Sites reporting shortages rose steadily beginning in May, and although the number has leveled off, it remains higher than earlier this year.

In response, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services wants to funnel $57.1 million in federal funds toward these workforce issues in home and community-based services, including $51 million for one-time retention bonuses.