 | Fri, Dec 10, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas plans to use $57.1M in federal funds to boost pay for senior care

Long-term care services are facing a serious workforce shortage exacerbated by the pandemic. The state plans to funnel money into one-time retention bonuses.

By

State News

December 10, 2021 - 3:25 PM

Workforce shortages for home- and community-based services have leveled off in recent months but remain elevated compared with pre-pandemic numbers. Photo by (Getty Images)

TOPEKA — Kansas health care entities hope a series of programs and funding opportunities will help home and community-based services rebound from a serious workforce shortage exacerbated by the pandemic.

A survey conducted monthly by the National Healthcare Safety Network showed shortages among nurses and aides in 25 to 30% of the responding long-term care sites. Sites reporting shortages rose steadily beginning in May, and although the number has leveled off, it remains higher than earlier this year.

In response, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services wants to funnel $57.1 million in federal funds toward these workforce issues in home and community-based services, including $51 million for one-time retention bonuses.

Related
August 5, 2021
June 11, 2021
March 12, 2020
January 26, 2019
Most Popular