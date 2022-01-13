 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Menu Search Log in

State lowers requirements for substitute teachers

An ongoing staff shortage in Kansas schools — sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic — has led to increasing demand for substitute teachers. The state has eliminated a requirement that subs have at least 60 college credit hours in order to teach.

By

State News

January 13, 2022 - 8:51 AM

Districts in cities and rural areas have the most teacher vacancies. Filling positions in high demand subjects such as science, math and English can be particularly tough. Photo by KANSAS NEWS SERVICE/CHRIS NEAL/KCUR.ORG

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours under an emergency declaration approved Wednesday in response to a worsening staff shortage in the state’s schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rule temporarily eliminates a requirement that substitutes have a minimum of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university.

The Kansas State Board of Education said the changes will last only until June 1, when the more stringent requirements will return.

Related
December 15, 2021
September 15, 2021
August 27, 2020
July 23, 2020
Most Popular