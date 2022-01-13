State lowers requirements for substitute teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Substitute teachers in Kansas will not be required to have college credit hours under an emergency declaration approved Wednesday in response to a worsening staff shortage in the state’s schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rule temporarily eliminates a requirement that substitutes have a minimum of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university.

The Kansas State Board of Education said the changes will last only until June 1, when the more stringent requirements will return.