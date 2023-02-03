State reaches incentives deal for computer chips plant

TOPEKA — Kansas officials revealed a megadeal Thursday with Wichita-based Integra Technologies, which will receive $304 million in tax incentives over 10 years in exchange for a $1.8 billion investment in the manufacture of computer chips.

As part of the deal, Integra plans to add 1,994 jobs and build a million-square-foot facility in Wichita. The deal is contingent on the company securing an unspecified amount of additional tax incentives through the federal CHIPS Act.

The state employed the same legislation — Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion — that was passed last year to lure Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant to De Soto.