 | Fri, Feb 03, 2023
State reaches incentives deal for computer chips plant

Kansas officials unveiled a plan for $304 million in tax incentives in exchange for a $1.8 billion investment for a Wichita-based computer chip manufacturing plant.

State News

February 3, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Integra president and CEO Brett Robinson joins Gov. Laura Kelly during a news conference Thursday to announces plans for a $1.8 billion investment in computer chip manufacturing in Wichita. Photo by (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Kansas officials revealed a megadeal Thursday with Wichita-based Integra Technologies, which will receive $304 million in tax incentives over 10 years in exchange for a $1.8 billion investment in the manufacture of computer chips.

As part of the deal, Integra plans to add 1,994 jobs and build a million-square-foot facility in Wichita. The deal is contingent on the company securing an unspecified amount of additional tax incentives through the federal CHIPS Act.

The state employed the same legislation — Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion — that was passed last year to lure Panasonic’s $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant to De Soto.

