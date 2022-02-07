 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Stubborn personality or malicious intent?

Jacqie Spradling, who worked as assistant Allen County attorney for several years, faces possible disbarment for her conduct in securing convictions in a pair of criminal cases while working as a prosecutor in Shawnee County. The Kansas Supreme Court discussed her case Friday, but has not meted out its decision.

By

State News

February 7, 2022 - 10:01 AM

Jacqie Spradling, former Allen County assistant attorney and a former Shawnee County prosecutor, arrives Friday for a Kansas Supreme Court disciplinary hearing on a finding she violated the ethics code for lawyers in two criminal cases. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court sat in judgment Friday of a prominent former Shawnee County prosecutor who built a reputation for winning difficult trials until accused of ethical breaches to secure convictions in high-profile murder and sexual assault cases subsequently reversed on appeal.

A three-attorney panel unanimously recommended in June the Supreme Court disbar Jacqie Spradling for repeatedly making false statements to juries. The state’s disciplinary board for lawyers, however, downgraded the recommended sanction to indefinite suspension of her license. The Supreme Court didn’t issue an immediate ruling.

L.J. Leatherman, the attorney for Spradling, told justices the issue was whether clear and convincing evidence existed that Spradling’s conduct in the trials involved deception and lying to the court and reached the level of professional incompetence. He said, in terms of a double-homicide case, that Spradling made honest mistakes and it would be wrong if prosecutors in Kansas had to routinely deal with a bunch of Monday morning quarterbacking.

Related
June 4, 2021
December 11, 2020
January 29, 2020
January 26, 2017
Most Popular