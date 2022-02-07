Stubborn personality or malicious intent?

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court sat in judgment Friday of a prominent former Shawnee County prosecutor who built a reputation for winning difficult trials until accused of ethical breaches to secure convictions in high-profile murder and sexual assault cases subsequently reversed on appeal.

A three-attorney panel unanimously recommended in June the Supreme Court disbar Jacqie Spradling for repeatedly making false statements to juries. The state’s disciplinary board for lawyers, however, downgraded the recommended sanction to indefinite suspension of her license. The Supreme Court didn’t issue an immediate ruling.

L.J. Leatherman, the attorney for Spradling, told justices the issue was whether clear and convincing evidence existed that Spradling’s conduct in the trials involved deception and lying to the court and reached the level of professional incompetence. He said, in terms of a double-homicide case, that Spradling made honest mistakes and it would be wrong if prosecutors in Kansas had to routinely deal with a bunch of Monday morning quarterbacking.