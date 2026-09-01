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Submerged mannequin prompts emergency call

Emergency crews responded to a call of a potential drowning Monday. What they found was a mannequin chained to a cinder block that had been dumped into a river.

State News

September 1, 2026 - 2:19 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Authorities were alerted Monday to what they thought may have been a drowning.

Instead, what they found was a mannequin, tied to a cinder block, submerged in the Marais Des Cygnes River.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported local firefighters were called to where a county road crosses the river, midway between Ottawa and Pomona, after a witness spotted what appeared to be a person beneath the water’s surface.

Crews were unable to immediately determine the object, because of its position, and the desire to preserve evidence,…

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