Submerged mannequin prompts emergency call

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Authorities were alerted Monday to what they thought may have been a drowning.

Instead, what they found was a mannequin, tied to a cinder block, submerged in the Marais Des Cygnes River.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department reported local firefighters were called to where a county road crosses the river, midway between Ottawa and Pomona, after a witness spotted what appeared to be a person beneath the water’s surface.

Crews were unable to immediately determine the object, because of its position, and the desire to preserve evidence,…