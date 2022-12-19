 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
The Keystone pipeline dumped notoriously hard-to-clean ‘dilbit’

The Kansas spill occurred eight days ago and is now the second-largest spill of tar sands crude on U.S. soil.

By

State News

December 19, 2022 - 5:27 PM

Photo by Derek Bridges on Flickr.com

Each day that passes, the hundreds of thousands of gallons of sludgy oil coating Mill Creek in north-central Kansas become harder to clean up.

That’s because the pipeline that busted just outside the town of Washington on Dec. 7 doesn’t carry conventional crude oil. It carries a product of the Canadian tar sands called diluted bitumen that changes dramatically in chemical composition and behavior soon after escaping from pipes.

A National Academies of Sciences study found that transformation means the crude oil can start sinking below the water’s surface in a matter of days.

