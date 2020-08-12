Top Democrat in Senate tests negative for virus

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley said Tuesday that he has tested negative for coronavirus.

The Topeka Democrat took the test Friday after learning that House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. tested positive and was hospitalized for about a week in July.

Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, attended a Statehouse meeting with other legislative leaders on July 9, the day before he learned he might have the coronavirus. Ryckman also attended a Statehouse meeting with other top lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on July 29, after he’d left the hospital. Hensley attended both meetings.