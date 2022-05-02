 | Tue, May 03, 2022
Tornado rips through Andover

A Friday night tornado destroyed or damaged hundreds homes and buildings and injured several people. Three meteorology students from Oklahoma were killed in a vehicle crash while traveling back from storm chasing.

May 2, 2022 - 4:38 PM

A tornado can be seen passing though Andover from K-96 on Friday night.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power, officials said Saturday.

In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening, according to officials.

Nicholas Nair, 20, of Denton, Texas; Gavin Short, 19, of Grayslake, Illinois; and Drake Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

