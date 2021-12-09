 | Thu, Dec 09, 2021
Town drops charges over obscene flag

A civil rights group argued a Blue Rapids man had a right to fly a flag with a profanity, after the town charged him with promoting obscenity and public nuisance. All charges were dropped.

By

State News

December 9, 2021 - 9:57 AM

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas town has dropped all charges against a man prosecuted for flying a flag outside his home with a profanity against President Joe Biden, a civil rights group said Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas got involved after the city of Blue Rapids charged David Sain in August with promoting obscenity. The ACLU sent the city a letter saying the prosecution was unconstitutional and should be dismissed.

“This was a clear violation of the First Amendment,” Sharon Brett, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, said in a news release. “Each of us, Mr. Sain included, enjoys a constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech.”

