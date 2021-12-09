Town drops charges over obscene flag

BLUE RAPIDS, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas town has dropped all charges against a man prosecuted for flying a flag outside his home with a profanity against President Joe Biden, a civil rights group said Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas got involved after the city of Blue Rapids charged David Sain in August with promoting obscenity. The ACLU sent the city a letter saying the prosecution was unconstitutional and should be dismissed.

“This was a clear violation of the First Amendment,” Sharon Brett, legal director of the ACLU of Kansas, said in a news release. “Each of us, Mr. Sain included, enjoys a constitutionally protected right to freedom of speech.”