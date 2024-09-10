Trial set for man accused of firing fatal shot at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

The 19-year-old Kansas City man accused of firing the fatal shot during a mass shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally earlier this year will stand trial in January 2026.

On Monday, Jackson County Judge Kevin Duane Harrell scheduled a jury trial for Dominic M. Miller to begin on Jan. 12, 2026.

Miller, who remains in Jackson County jail on $1 million bond, has been charged with second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action in the mass shooting on Feb. 14 outside Union Station.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old Johnson County mother of two and a beloved party DJ, was killed. Gunfire from Miller’s firearm struck and killed Lopez-Galvan, according to court documents.

More than 20 others, nearly half of whom were children under 16 years old, were left with gunshot injuries, and about 60 others reported injuries or went to a hospital in connection with the stampede that followed.

Two other adults, 21-year-old Terry J. Young of Kansas City and 23-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown, both face identical charges of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon, as well as two counts of armed criminal action.

Mays also faces a charge of causing a catastrophe by “releasing a crowd surge or stampede of people” that caused severe physical injury to 10 or more people, according to court documents.

Young and Mays remain in Jackson County jail each on $1 million bond.

Police have said that an argument between two groups set off the shooting at the end of the large celebration. Prosecutors alleged that Mays drew and fired first. Young can be seen in surveillance video drawing a gun, and he appears to shoot several times, according to court documents.

Under Missouri law, a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Jury trials have been scheduled for next March for Young and September 2025 for Mays.

Three teens have also been charged in the shooting. In July, Jackson County Administrative Judge Jennifer Phillips ordered a 15-year-old to serve a term at a state facility for youths after accepting his admission that he committed the charge of unlawful use of a weapon by knowingly discharging or firing a firearm at a person.

The cases against the two other teens have concluded.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Jose L. Castillo of Wichita is awaiting trial on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Castillo allegedly picked up a gun that fell to the ground when two people were fighting during the mass shooting and walked away.

When confronted and ordered by police to get on the ground, Castillo allegedly removed a black Glock 22 handgun and threw it on the ground as he was getting down.