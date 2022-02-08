 | Tue, Feb 08, 2022
Veto override effort fails over GOP’s redistricting map

Kansas senators failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of their proposed redistricting map. The override pressure tactic failed with a 24-15 final tally; 27 votes were needed.

State News

February 8, 2022 - 7:55 AM

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes says legislators could do better than the Ad Astra 2 map. Photo by Sherman Smith / Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Senate President Ty Masterson found inspiration in the 1987 movie “The Princess Bride” on Monday as he urged senators to override the governor’s veto of a GOP-drawn congressional map.

Then, something inconceivable happened.

Despite their GOP supermajority, Republicans failed to gather the 27 votes necessary to override the veto. They deployed a procedural maneuver to hold the chamber under lockdown for hours and force two absent senators to show up and vote. The pressure tactic failed with a 24-15 final tally.

