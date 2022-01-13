 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Wichita schools warn of closures

With more teachers missing school because of COVDI-19, the Wichita school district is warning parents temporary closures may be necessary. Districts in Bonner Springs and El Dorado already have closed schools this year.

January 13, 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district is warning parents that temporary school closures may be necessary because so many teachers are out sick with COVID-19. 

Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents in an email that the district, which is the state’s largest with 47,000 students, hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools. But she said she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly, The Wichita Eagle reports.

“Based on what we see happening in our district and our community, that notification could be provided one day to take effect the following day,” Thompson said. 

