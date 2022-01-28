Wind energy foes renew efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Green energy companies and environmentalists are fighting a revived push in the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature for stricter limits on wind turbines and solar farms in a state where renewable resources account for nearly half the capacity for generating electricity.

Two Senate committees held hearings Thursday on bills backed by a key conservative lawmaker and landowners upset with wind turbines going up near their homes. Wind energy officials said the proposed rules would be so strict that no new wind or solar farms could be built in Kansas.

The measures are pushed by Senate Utilities Chair Mike Thompson, a Shawnee Republican who questions whether wind and solar farms can provide a reliable power supply. Thompson advocated such restrictions last year but stirred up enough opposition that his push ended with hearings.