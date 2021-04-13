 | Tue, Apr 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Kansas kids — and their families — could benefit from American Rescue Plan

The bill helps families pay for child care as well as aids providers who have been affected by the pandemic. It also gives states no excuse not to expand Medicaid.

By

Columnists

April 13, 2021 - 9:55 AM

The American Rescue Plan is more than stimulus checks.

John Wilson, Kansas Action for Kids

Indeed, the legislation signed last month by President Joe Biden has implications big and small for our country, and the state of Kansas. The $1.9 trillion bill aims to stimulate the economy, of course, but it also targets funds to achieve important goals for children and families.

At Kansas Action for Children, we’ve been keeping a close eye on provisions that intersect with our work on behalf of the littlest Kansans. Here are a few examples.

Related
February 18, 2021
October 9, 2020
September 28, 2020
December 21, 2018
Most Popular