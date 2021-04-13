Kansas kids — and their families — could benefit from American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan is more than stimulus checks.

John Wilson, Kansas Action for Kids

Indeed, the legislation signed last month by President Joe Biden has implications big and small for our country, and the state of Kansas. The $1.9 trillion bill aims to stimulate the economy, of course, but it also targets funds to achieve important goals for children and families.

At Kansas Action for Children, we’ve been keeping a close eye on provisions that intersect with our work on behalf of the littlest Kansans. Here are a few examples.