 | Mon, Apr 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Supreme Court to weigh bans on sleeping outdoors

With homelessness on the rise, the Supreme Court weighs bans on sleeping outdoors.

By

News

April 22, 2024 - 2:47 PM

The U.S. Supreme Court building as seen on July 11, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Photo by Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will consider whether banning homeless people from sleeping outside when shelter space is lacking amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

The case is considered the most significant to come before the high court in decades on homelessness, which has reached record levels in the United States.

In California and other Western states, courts have ruled that it’s unconstitutional to fine and arrest people sleeping in homeless encampments if shelter space is lacking.

Related
March 20, 2024
March 4, 2024
May 19, 2021
February 2, 2018
Most Popular