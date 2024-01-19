The eagles have landed

More than a dozen bald eagles, juveniles and adults, stopped for lunch on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho River near the spillway at U.S. 54, west of Iola. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks researches bald eagles in the state. The first active bald eagle nest was reported in 1989 at Clinton Reservoir south of Lawrence. Since then, nearly 300 nesting territories have been reported, with more added each year. Reports indicate up to 3,000 bald eagles come to Kansas for the winter, arriving in early November and departing in mid to late March to return to their northern breeding grounds. They prefer open waters, perfect for fishing.

More than a dozen bald eagles, juveniles and adults, stopped for lunch on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho River near the spillway at U.S. 54, west of Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register More than a dozen bald eagles, juveniles and adults, stopped for lunch on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho River near the spillway at U.S. 54, west of Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register More than a dozen bald eagles, juveniles and adults, stopped for lunch on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho River near the spillway at U.S. 54, west of Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register More than a dozen bald eagles, juveniles and adults, stopped for lunch on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho River near the spillway at U.S. 54, west of Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register More than a dozen bald eagles, juveniles and adults, stopped for lunch on Thursday afternoon at the Neosho River near the spillway at U.S. 54, west of Iola. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 5 photos