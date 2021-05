Iola middle and high school orchestra students performed a concert Wednesday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The beginning orchestra kicked off the night, followed by small group performances and solos. The middle school intermediate orchestra was joined by the high school orchestra. Music included traditional and modern tunes.

Iola middle and high school orchestra students performed a concert Wednesday evening at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The middle school intermediate orchestra was joined by the high school orchestra. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Iola middle and high school orchestras. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register