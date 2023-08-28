 | Mon, Aug 28, 2023
Thief steals official’s SUV

The former governor and U.S. agriculture secretary says he’s been warned about being more careful. “My wife for 31 years has said, ‘Why don’t you lock your car?’”

August 28, 2023 - 4:54 PM

Photo by Ivan Shemereko/UNSPLAH

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Former North Dakota Gov. Ed Schafer learned a lesson about his car keys after his vehicle was stolen as he hosted a Fargo radio show.

Schafer was guest hosting KFGO’s “News and Views” program Friday morning when police called the station to ask if he owned a 2020 GMC Yukon, the station reported.

It turns out that the SUV had been stolen out of the station’s parking lot. The thief apparently drove it to a probation office and surrendered to authorities, Schafer said.

