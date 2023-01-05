 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Thrift store expansion starts

Plans call for a new addition at the crowded Iola Senior Citizens Thrift Store. A concrete pad is under construction; the metal building should be built in early March.

January 5, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Iola Senior Citizens Thrift Store representatives stand on a gravel pad that will become the foundation for a new metal building to serve as an addition for the store. A door will be cut into the building (behind the women and to the right), which will line up to a door from the new building. From left are Joyce Adair, board president; Donna Stoll, treasurer; Dimity Lowell, public relations, and Jody Hood, member. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Construction of a new building for the Iola Senior Citizens Thrift Store is expected to begin within weeks.

Crews are already setting up a pad  for the building, with a gravel base installed earlier this week. A crew with Yutzy Construction in Garnett will use rebar and concrete to finish the pad before work begins on the metal building. Work on the pad will take place over the next few weeks.

The building work is likely to begin in early March. The structure will be 30-feet by 40-feet and will alleviate crowding in the main building. 

