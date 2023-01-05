Thrift store expansion starts

Construction of a new building for the Iola Senior Citizens Thrift Store is expected to begin within weeks.

Crews are already setting up a pad for the building, with a gravel base installed earlier this week. A crew with Yutzy Construction in Garnett will use rebar and concrete to finish the pad before work begins on the metal building. Work on the pad will take place over the next few weeks.

The building work is likely to begin in early March. The structure will be 30-feet by 40-feet and will alleviate crowding in the main building.