Truck’s troubles trigger replacement talk

About 10 years ago, Iola purchased a fully equipped, state-of-the-art Pierce pumper truck for the Iola Fire Department, for a shade more than $500,000.
For two years, the truck worked like a dream.
But a series of computer upgrades in 2012 apparently disagreed with the unit’s DD13 Detroit diesel engine.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives