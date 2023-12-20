 | Wed, Dec 20, 2023
Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic court ruling

The Colorado Supreme Court declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the Constitution's insurrection clause. The U.S. Supreme Court likely will decide if he can remain in the race.

December 20, 2023 - 3:39 PM

DENVER (AP) — A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.

The decision from a court whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.

