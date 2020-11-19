Menu Search Log in

Trump targets vote certification in late bid to block Joe Biden

There is no precedent for the Trump team’s widespread effort to delay or undermine certification, according to University of Kentucky law professor Joshua Douglas. “It would be the end of democracy as we know it,” Douglas said. “This is just not a thing that can happen.”

By

News

November 19, 2020 - 9:33 AM

Election workers count ballots on November 04, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump’s scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.

The battle is centered in the battleground states that sealed Biden’s win.

In Michigan, two Republican election officials in the state’s largest county initially refused to certify results despite no evidence of fraud, then backtracked and voted to certify and then on Wednesday flipped again and said they “remain opposed to certification.” Some Republicans have called on the GOP statewide canvassers to so the same. In Arizona, officials are balking at signing off on vote tallies in a rural county.

Related
November 6, 2020
November 5, 2020
September 29, 2020
August 21, 2020
Trending