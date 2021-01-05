Four of state’s lawmakers join challenge

TOPEKA — Four Kansas Republicans who will be members of the new Congress plan to join objections to Electoral College certification Wednesday in an effort to bolster President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud that allegedly contributed to President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in November.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, U.S. Reps. Ron Estes, Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner, who all endorsed Trump’s re-election, have announced their intent to support Trump’s quest to overturn the election by first delaying the process in which Congress counts Electoral College votes and certifies the winner of the presidential races.

In the Kansas delegation, Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran and Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids have declined to join a campaign to deflate the 306-232 Electoral College advantage held by Biden. In late November, Moran said there was “every indication” Biden would become president Jan. 20.