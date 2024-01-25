UAW delivers rousing presidential endorsement for Biden

WASHINGTON — The United Auto Workers of America endorsed the re-election of President Joe Biden Wednesday, just months after he became the first sitting U.S. president to walk a picket line with striking autoworkers in Michigan.

Speaking at the UAW’s biannual political conference in Washington, D.C., Biden told the crowd “I was so damn proud to stand on that picket line with you” — a moment that seemed to lock in the union’s coveted endorsement, crucial in the swing state of Michigan.

The president delivered the keynote address to hundreds of UAW leaders one day after winning a write-in campaign in the New Hampshire primary, where former President Donald Trump scored a second win for the Republican side.