Vaccine clinic still a go

Allen County’s vaccination clinic for those age 85 and older is on schedule as planned beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Building in Riverside Park.
Health department staff and dozens of volunteers are ready to conduct a well-choreographed clinic helped by previous experience in two area counties in recent weeks.
Temperatures are expected to warm to the low-20s by Thursday, though more snow was expected today.
