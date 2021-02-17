Menu Search Log in

Vaccine clinic still a go

Vaccination clinic for those age 85 and older is planned to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Building in Riverside Park. Volunteers will direct traffic and help patients into the building, then will guide them through various stations.

February 17, 2021 - 10:20 AM

Parking lot volunteers direct traffic to the Anderson County clinic last week. Organizers said traffic control is important, and patients will be asked to remain in their vehicles until directed by a volunteer. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF TRACI PLUMLEE

Allen County’s vaccination clinic for those age 85 and older is on schedule as planned beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Building in Riverside Park.

Health department staff and dozens of volunteers are ready to conduct a well-choreographed clinic helped by previous experience in two area counties in recent weeks.

Temperatures are expected to warm to the low-20s by Thursday, though more snow was expected today.

