 | Sun, Apr 02, 2023
Menu Search Log in

VanWey addresses accomplishments, challenges for Kansas Dept. of Commerce

Craig VanWey, a Parsons High graduate, has been with the Kansas Department of Commerce since 2004.

By

News

April 2, 2023 - 3:48 PM

Craig VanWey, the Kansas Department of Commerce’s manager for in-state business development, addresses Iola Rotarians last Thursday.

Craig VanWey, the Kansas Department of Commerce’s manager for in-state business development, offered an overview of the department’s recent accomplishments and ongoing efforts at Iola Rotary Club’s meeting Thursday. A Parsons High graduate, VanWey joined the Department of Commerce in 2004 and oversees economic development efforts in a 19-county region of southeast Kansas.

VanWey noted the Commerce Department has played a part in successful development projects in over 70 of Kansas’ 105 counties and touted the more than $15 billion in private capital investment the department has helped secure for the state since 2019. 

A Parsons High graduate, VanWey joined the Commerce Department in 2004

It’s not all Easy Street, though, as VanWey noted a lack of housing, workforce shortages, inflation, and a lack of childcare options are significant obstacles to the state’s growth. During his presentation, VanWey listed a variety of proposals and initiatives designed to address these problems and further spur economic activity in Kansas.

Related
February 23, 2023
January 27, 2023
June 23, 2022
May 13, 2022
Most Popular