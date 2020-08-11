Menu Search Log in

Virus cases continue to rise

Allen County's positive coronavirus cases increase to 17.

By

News

August 11, 2020 - 10:12 AM

Medical technicians take a sample to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a drive through testing site in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder - RC2PXF9VSP3V

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas rose by 1,092 over the weekend, bringing the total to 31,730. One month ago, the state had 17,618 confirmed cases. 

Allen County continues to have 17 confirmed cases. Neighboring counties’ numbers are, Anderson, 30; Neosho, 62; Bourbon 67, and Woodson, 11.

In the southeast region, Crawford County has the most cases, 401. 

Related
June 2, 2020
May 8, 2020
April 4, 2020
April 3, 2020
Trending