Virus cases continue to rise

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kansas rose by 1,092 over the weekend, bringing the total to 31,730. One month ago, the state had 17,618 confirmed cases.

Allen County continues to have 17 confirmed cases. Neighboring counties’ numbers are, Anderson, 30; Neosho, 62; Bourbon 67, and Woodson, 11.

In the southeast region, Crawford County has the most cases, 401.