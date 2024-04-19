 | Fri, Apr 19, 2024
Voting tech company settles fraud lawsuit

Smartmatic, a voting technology company, has settled a lawsuit against far-right news outlet One America News Network over 2020 election claims

April 19, 2024 - 2:55 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A voting technology company targeted by bogus fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election settled a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against a conservative news outlet.

The settlement between Florida-based Smartmatic and One America News Network is the latest development in a larger legal pushback by voting equipment companies that became ensnared in wild conspiracy theories falsely claiming they had flipped votes and cost former President Donald Trump reelection.

In a statement, the company said it had “resolved its litigation with OANN through a confidential settlement.” The dismissal of its lawsuit was filed in federal court in the District of Columbia.

