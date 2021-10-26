VP: Brazil to seek zero deforestation by 2028

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s government will accelerate its timeline by two to three years to completely eliminate illegal deforestation, Vice President Hamilton Mourão told foreign press reporters on Monday.

Mourão said the Brazilian delegation to the upcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow will announce its target of zero illegal logging by 2027 or 2028, sooner than the 2030 goal President Jair Bolsonaro presented at the White House-led climate summit in April.

“A more ambitious goal in terms of reducing illegal deforestation in a shorter time would be, in my opinion, extremely welcome by the international community,” Mourão, who coordinates the government’s Amazon Council, said in a video call. “And it would make clear the government’s commitment to work to impede climate change from hurting life on earth.”