 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Watch melted during atomic blast over Hiroshima sells for more than $31,000

The artifact was recovered from the ruins of Hiroshima and offers a glimpse into the immense destruction of the first atomic bomb detonated over a city.

By

News

February 23, 2024 - 3:49 PM

The aftermath of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. Photo by U.S. Army

BOSTON (AP) — A watch melted during the Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, has sold for more than $31,000 at auction.

The watch is frozen in time at the moment of the detonation of an atomic bomb over the Japanese city — 8:15 a.m. — during the closing days of World War ll, according to Boston-based RR Auction. The winning bid in the auction that ended Thursday was $31,113.

The artifact was recovered from the ruins of Hiroshima and offers a glimpse into the immense destruction of the first atomic bomb detonated over a city.

Related
January 26, 2022
August 7, 2020
August 6, 2020
October 31, 2017
Most Popular