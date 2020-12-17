Wichita on pace to have record homicides in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita has recorded 56 homicides so far this year, just one short of the record set in 1993, Police Chief Gordan Ramsay said.

The increase this year in homicides and violent crime is not unique to Wichita, Ramsay said Tuesday.

“Nothing this year is normal. The increases this year in violent crime is like nothing I have seen,” the chief said. “This is not unique to us … All of my colleagues for the most part are seeing the same thing.”