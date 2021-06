Abby Works has been promoted to chief of staff for David Toland, Lt. Gov. and Commerce Secretary.

Works, age 28, was previously Toland’s special assistant.

In a press release, Toland said of Works: “Abby has excelled in her work as my special assistant, particularly during the difficult days of COVID-19, and in her time at Commerce has demonstrated a strong grasp of the operations of the Secretary’s office and Commerce as a whole.