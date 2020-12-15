By association, Iola can take pride in Toland’s new post

Iola’s David Toland was appointed lieutenant governor Monday by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Toland replaces outgoing Lynn Rogers, who last week was named state treasurer, replacing Congressman-elect Jake LaTurner.

For Rogers, it was a lateral move. For Toland, who for the last two years has served as Secretary of Commerce, it’s a promotion of untold proportions, speaking volumes about his potential to serve Kansas now and into the future.