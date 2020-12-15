Menu Search Log in

By association, Iola can take pride in Toland’s new post

As CEO of Thrive Allen County, Toland turned a fledgling non-profit into a nationally renowned entity.  He's taken that same energy to the state level, bringing $2.4 billion in new investment in 2020. And that's during a pandemic.

By

Editorials

December 15, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Gov. Laura Kelly and David Toland, Commerce Secretary, prepare to cut the ribbon with Josh Granere of Peerless Products at its Oct. 21 ceremony. Photo by Register/Susan Lynn

Iola’s David Toland was appointed lieutenant governor Monday by Gov. Laura Kelly.

Toland replaces outgoing Lynn Rogers, who last week was named state treasurer, replacing Congressman-elect Jake LaTurner.

For Rogers, it was a lateral move. For Toland, who for the last two years has served as Secretary of Commerce, it’s a promotion of untold proportions, speaking volumes about his potential to serve Kansas now and into the future.

December 15, 2020
May 7, 2019
April 1, 2019
January 10, 2019
